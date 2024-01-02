WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ric Flair Announces Return to Charlotte for AEW Collision

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 02, 2024

Wrestling legend Ric Flair took to social media to announce his much-anticipated appearance at AEW Collision in Charlotte, North Carolina, this Saturday.

In a video accompanied by his iconic catchphrase, Flair expressed his excitement about returning to the city he famously claims to have built. "I'm Excited To Be Returning To Charlotte, North Carolina- The Town I Built- THIS SATURDAY For #AEWCollision At The Bojangles Coliseum! WOOOOO!” he stated.

