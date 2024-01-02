Ric Flair Announces Return to Charlotte for AEW Collision

Wrestling legend Ric Flair took to social media to announce his much-anticipated appearance at AEW Collision in Charlotte, North Carolina, this Saturday.

In a video accompanied by his iconic catchphrase, Flair expressed his excitement about returning to the city he famously claims to have built. "I'm Excited To Be Returning To Charlotte, North Carolina- The Town I Built- THIS SATURDAY For #AEWCollision At The Bojangles Coliseum! WOOOOO!” he stated.