Ric Flair Announces Return to Charlotte for AEW Collision

Wrestling legend Ric Flair took to social media to announce his much-anticipated appearance at AEW Collision in Charlotte, North Carolina, this Saturday.
In a video accompanied by his iconic catchphrase, Flair expressed his excitement about returning to the city he famously claims to have built. "I'm Excited To Be Returning To Charlotte, North Carolina- The Town I Built- THIS SATURDAY For #AEWCollision At The Bojangles Coliseum! WOOOOO!” he stated.
I’m Excited To Be Returning To Charlotte, North Carolina- The Town I Built- THIS SATURDAY For #AEWCollision At The Bojangles Coliseum! WOOOOO! @AEW https://t.co/xhkht5N8FC pic.twitter.com/Dlp5XlPeip— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 2, 2024
