Kota Ibushi Hospitalized Following Pro Wrestling NOAH Event

Today, Pro Wrestling NOAH's New Year 2024 event showcased a headline singles match between Naomichi Marufuji and Kota Ibushi. The bout, which extended beyond 30 minutes, saw Ibushi claim victory. However, a concerning moment occurred when Ibushi appeared to injure his ankle executing a moonsault.
Sports Hochi reported that Ibushi suffered injuries to both ankles early in the match. Consequently, he was swiftly taken to a Tokyo hospital for treatment.
WNS extend our best wishes to Ibushi for a speedy recovery.
After the match, Kota Ibushi just couldn't stand up because he has a broken ankle and is working with it for 35 minutes— P.eps. #MaikaStyle🍧 (@Peps_Wrestling) January 2, 2024
