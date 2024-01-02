Kota Ibushi Hospitalized Following Pro Wrestling NOAH Event

Today, Pro Wrestling NOAH's New Year 2024 event showcased a headline singles match between Naomichi Marufuji and Kota Ibushi. The bout, which extended beyond 30 minutes, saw Ibushi claim victory. However, a concerning moment occurred when Ibushi appeared to injure his ankle executing a moonsault.

Sports Hochi reported that Ibushi suffered injuries to both ankles early in the match. Consequently, he was swiftly taken to a Tokyo hospital for treatment.

WNS extend our best wishes to Ibushi for a speedy recovery.