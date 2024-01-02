WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
MJF Contemplating Undergoing Shoulder Surgery After AEW Worlds End Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 02, 2024

During the AEW Worlds End 2023 event, MJF was defeated by Samoa Joe, losing the AEW World Championship. In a surprising twist, Adam Cole was unveiled as the Devil in the event's final moments. Following this, MJF's profile was conspicuously absent from the AEW talent website as of Sunday.

Leading up to the event, MJF had been managing injuries and was rumored to be planning a hiatus post-Worlds End. While MJF has publicly stated his contract with AEW expires on January 1, there are strong indications that he secured a long-term agreement with the organization in 2023.

Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer reported that MJF is currently weighing his options between undergoing rehabilitation or proceeding with shoulder surgery.

