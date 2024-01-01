WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mercedes Moné Eyes Historic Contract, In Talks with AEW Following WWE Negotiation Halt

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 01, 2024

Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks, who was largely inactive in 2023 due to an injury, is reportedly back in discussions with AEW. Earlier negotiations with AEW's Tony Khan had stalled, but recent developments suggest a revival of these talks. Additionally, it appears that Mercedes has halted her negotiations with WWE towards the end of 2023. Sources from WWE, as reported by Fightful, are anticipating Mercedes' potential move to AEW.

It's also noteworthy that Mercedes is aiming for a groundbreaking contract in women's wrestling. This ambition follows the news of Charlotte Flair securing what was described as the most lucrative contract for a female wrestler in WWE history.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 01, 2024 10:16AM


