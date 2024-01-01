Mercedes Moné Eyes Historic Contract, In Talks with AEW Following WWE Negotiation Halt

Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks, who was largely inactive in 2023 due to an injury, is reportedly back in discussions with AEW. Earlier negotiations with AEW's Tony Khan had stalled, but recent developments suggest a revival of these talks. Additionally, it appears that Mercedes has halted her negotiations with WWE towards the end of 2023. Sources from WWE, as reported by Fightful, are anticipating Mercedes' potential move to AEW.

It's also noteworthy that Mercedes is aiming for a groundbreaking contract in women's wrestling. This ambition follows the news of Charlotte Flair securing what was described as the most lucrative contract for a female wrestler in WWE history.