Initial Competitor Revealed for TNA Hard To Kill Knockouts Ultimate X Match

Gisele Shaw has been announced as the first competitor in the Knockouts Ultimate X match at the upcoming TNA Hard To Kill event. This event, scheduled for January 13th at the Palms Casino in Las Vegas, marks the first official return under the TNA banner. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide updates on additional participants in this match. Below is the current lineup for the event:

- Impact World Champion Alex Shelley will defend his title against Moose.

- Knockouts Champion Trinity is set to face Jordynne Grace in a title defense.

- In a triple threat match, X-Division Champion Chris Sabin will defend his title against KUSHIDA and El Hijo del Vikingo.

- The Knockouts Ultimate X match features Gisele Shaw, with more competitors to be announced.

- PCO will go head-to-head with Dirty Dango.

- TNA Tag Team Champions ABC will defend their titles against The Grizzled Young Veterans and The Rascalz.

- Rich Swann is set to face Steve Maclin in the Pre-Show.

- A tag team match in the Pre-Show pits Eric Young & Frankie Kazarian against Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards, accompanied by Alisha Edwards.

- Digital Media Champion Tommy Dreamer will defend his title against Crazzy Steve in the Pre-Show.