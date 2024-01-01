Malakai Black Debunks Rumors About Avoiding Singles Matches in AEW

AEW's Malakai Black recently addressed rumors on Twitter/X regarding his absence from singles matches in 2023. A fan speculated that Black's hiatus was due to his reluctance to be defeated or to elevate other wrestlers.

Black responded, "Usually I don’t reply because these laughable takes from goofballs like this nerd is why this place is the equivalent of people opening their front doors and screaming their excrement laced opinions into the street, however: bullshit, never happened, isn’t a thing. Happy ny."