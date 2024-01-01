WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Malakai Black Debunks Rumors About Avoiding Singles Matches in AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 01, 2024

Malakai Black Debunks Rumors About Avoiding Singles Matches in AEW

AEW's Malakai Black recently addressed rumors on Twitter/X regarding his absence from singles matches in 2023. A fan speculated that Black's hiatus was due to his reluctance to be defeated or to elevate other wrestlers.

Black responded, "Usually I don’t reply because these laughable takes from goofballs like this nerd is why this place is the equivalent of people opening their front doors and screaming their excrement laced opinions into the street, however: bullshit, never happened, isn’t a thing. Happy ny."

Tags: #aew #malakai black

