Check Out The Redesigned AEW World Title

During the AEW Worlds End 2023 pay-per-view event, held on Saturday night in Long Island, New York, a significant title change occurred. Samoa Joe emerged victorious over MJF, claiming the AEW World Championship title.

According to Fightful Select, a notable shift is on the horizon for All Elite Wrestling, coinciding with the introduction of a redesigned AEW World Championship belt.

The new belt, an image of which was shared by Red Leather, showcases several modifications compared to its predecessor. This redesign draws inspiration from the championship belts created for the AEW TaxSlayer bowl game.

AEW Belt designer Red Leather posted a photo of this, which seems to be the new AEW World Championship Title Belt pic.twitter.com/H3gZUv7Jhe — Dirt Sheet Radio (@DirtSheetRadio) December 31, 2023