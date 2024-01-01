WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Check Out The Redesigned AEW World Title

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 01, 2024

During the AEW Worlds End 2023 pay-per-view event, held on Saturday night in Long Island, New York, a significant title change occurred. Samoa Joe emerged victorious over MJF, claiming the AEW World Championship title.

According to Fightful Select, a notable shift is on the horizon for All Elite Wrestling, coinciding with the introduction of a redesigned AEW World Championship belt.

The new belt, an image of which was shared by Red Leather, showcases several modifications compared to its predecessor. This redesign draws inspiration from the championship belts created for the AEW TaxSlayer bowl game.

MJF Vanishes from AEW Roster Amidst Contract Speculations

As of the start of 2024, MJF's name is conspicuously absent from the AEW roster on their official website. This development comes amidst pro [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 01, 2024 10:01AM


Tags: #aew #samoa joe

