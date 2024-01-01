MJF Vanishes from AEW Roster Amidst Contract Speculations

As of the start of 2024, MJF's name is conspicuously absent from the AEW roster on their official website. This development comes amidst prolonged speculation about his future in wrestling, particularly after he frequently mentioned the "bidding war of 2024" and hinted at a potential shift to WWE. Despite widespread belief that MJF may have covertly renewed his contract with AEW last year, there has been no concrete reporting to confirm these suspicions.

Following his loss of the World Title to Samoa Joe at Worlds End, MJF is anticipated to take a break to recover from injuries. In a dramatic turn of events post-match, Adam Cole emerged as 'The Devil', setting the stage for a future clash with MJF, presumably once both wrestlers are medically cleared to return to the ring later in the year.

AEW President Tony Khan remained tight-lipped regarding the status of MJF's contract.