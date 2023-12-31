Tony Khan Announces Andrade El Idolo's Likely AEW Departure with Contract Conclusion

Tony Khan, the president of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), has recently confirmed the impending departure of Andrade El Idolo from the organization. This confirmation comes in the wake of speculations about El Idolo's future, initially reported by Fightful. According to Khan, El Idolo's contract is set to expire at the end of 2023, and it appears unlikely that it will be renewed.

Khan expressed his admiration for El Idolo's contributions to AEW, acknowledging that although El Idolo hasn't been with AEW since its inception, his tenure, spanning about half of AEW's five-year existence, has been significant. "Somebody who has not been with us the entire five years, but they’ve been with us about half the time, and they’ve been outstanding and somebody I really respect, and I don’t expect to see necessarily, as it stands right now, renewing the contract, but somebody that I have a great amount of respect for and would be parting on good terms and was tremendous and was here and did wrestle tonight was Andrade El Idolo," Khan stated, as reported by Fightful.

El Idolo's recent loss to Miro, influenced by CJ Perry's turn, was a notable event in his AEW journey. Khan, in a post-show media scrum, acknowledged El Idolo's impressive performance and his valuable role in the Continental Classic. "Andrade El Idolo’s contract is up at the end of the year, we’ve had great talks. I have a ton of respect for Andrade El Idolo, he’s been a huge performer in the Continental Classic. I wanted to keep him involved at the top, and if had been able to reach an agreement, certainly he would be somebody we would slot in in a prominent position," Khan elaborated.

Khan also reflected on the efforts made by AEW to demonstrate their appreciation for El Idolo, emphasizing his remarkable recent performances. "I think we did everything we could to show Andrade El Idolo that we do value him, and this last run he’s had in recent months has been tremendous. If this is the way he’s going to leave AEW, talk about leaving on a high note," he added.