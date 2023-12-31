WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Tony Khan Announces Rafael Morffi's Departure from AEW Post-Worlds End

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 31, 2023

Tony Khan Announces Rafael Morffi's Departure from AEW Post-Worlds End

Tony Khan, in the aftermath of AEW's Worlds End event, confirmed during the media scrum that Rafael Morffi is set to leave the organization. Reports emerged last week suggesting that Morffi, who held the role of Vice President of Live Events/Touring at AEW, would be exiting following the Worlds End event. He is slated to join the Barclays Center as a senior executive, a position that aligns closely with his residence. In the post-event press conference, Khan acknowledged Morffi's departure.

Khan expressed his sentiments, noting, “What a way to finish your five-year run in AEW with a sell out,” as reported by Fightful. He added, “Rafael Morffi, who has been our head of live events for five years. He left on the highest of high notes with a home town sell out in New York. He’s been a huge part of AEW too.”

Khan further remarked, “Whether it was New York or all across the world, Raf has been a huge part of the growth of AEW from day one and for five years I’ve been lucky to work beside Rafael and he’s taken on a new position outside of pro wrestling as another great venue, and they’ll be very fortunate to have him. I’ll miss him very much, we all will.”

Adam Cole Unmasked as 'The Devil' in AEW Worlds End Climactic Reveal

Following prolonged rumors, the identity of 'The Devil' was finally disclosed at AEW's Worlds End pay-per-view climax. Adam Cole, on crutch [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 31, 2023 06:18AM


Tags: #aew #worlds end #tony khan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85459/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π