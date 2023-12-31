Tony Khan Announces Rafael Morffi's Departure from AEW Post-Worlds End

Tony Khan, in the aftermath of AEW's Worlds End event, confirmed during the media scrum that Rafael Morffi is set to leave the organization. Reports emerged last week suggesting that Morffi, who held the role of Vice President of Live Events/Touring at AEW, would be exiting following the Worlds End event. He is slated to join the Barclays Center as a senior executive, a position that aligns closely with his residence. In the post-event press conference, Khan acknowledged Morffi's departure.

Khan expressed his sentiments, noting, “What a way to finish your five-year run in AEW with a sell out,” as reported by Fightful. He added, “Rafael Morffi, who has been our head of live events for five years. He left on the highest of high notes with a home town sell out in New York. He’s been a huge part of AEW too.”

Khan further remarked, “Whether it was New York or all across the world, Raf has been a huge part of the growth of AEW from day one and for five years I’ve been lucky to work beside Rafael and he’s taken on a new position outside of pro wrestling as another great venue, and they’ll be very fortunate to have him. I’ll miss him very much, we all will.”