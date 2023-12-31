WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rafael Morffi, AEW's VP of Live Events & Touring, Releases Statement on His Exit

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 31, 2023

Rafael Morffi, the AEW Vice President of Live Events and Touring, has announced his departure from the company, effective at the end of the current year.

Morffi expressed his gratitude towards Tony Khan and AEW on social media as he prepares for his forthcoming role. "Thank you Tony Khan [and] AEW talent, staff," he shared on X this Sunday. "My time at #AEW will always be cherished. Excited for what 2024 holds as I embark on a new chapter in my career."

He added, "I'm fortunate to have an incredible new opportunity ahead. Eager to begin this fresh venture [and] challenge. Wishing everyone a Happy New Year - stay safe [and] sound!"

In January, Morffi is set to begin his new position as a senior executive at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.


