Speculation Rises About MJF's AEW Future Following World Title Loss to Samoa Joe

During the 2023 AEW Worlds End pay-per-view, Samoa Joe emerged victorious over MJF, claiming the title of new world champion. Post-match events saw MJF fall victim to an attack by the Devil’s henchman, leading to a shocking reveal where Adam Cole was unmasked as the Devil.

Post-event insights from Fightful Select shed light on MJF’s current standing with AEW:

“Post AEW Worlds End, sources speaking to Fightful indicated a strong belief that MJF might be absent from television for some time. Despite enduring numerous injuries throughout his reign as AEW Champion, MJF remained committed to fulfilling his role. Given his significant influence over his character's direction, MJF might oppose a hiatus, but an internal expectation of his temporary departure prevails.”

In the aftermath, AEW President Tony Khan was queried about the future of MJF in AEW during the media scrum. Khan stated:

“At this moment, I am unable to provide specific details regarding MJF's future with AEW. However, I can express our profound appreciation for his substantial contributions. For five years, MJF has been an integral part of AEW, playing a pivotal role in its growth. He competed in AEW's inaugural match, persevered through the pandemic era, and was a key figure in the Brodie Lee tribute show, which marks its third anniversary today. Notably, during the tribute, Brodie Lee Jr. struck him with a cane.”