WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Tony Khan Responds to Inquiry About Potential Sexual Misconduct Investigation Involving Chris Jericho

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 31, 2023

Tony Khan Responds to Inquiry About Potential Sexual Misconduct Investigation Involving Chris Jericho

During the AEW Worlds End media scrum, Tony Khan addressed questions regarding safety and sexual harassment allegations within the promotion, particularly in light of recent claims involving Chris Jericho.

Khan emphasized the company's commitment to safety for all, stating, “I think it applies to everyone in the company, women and men, and it’s something we’re very serious about and we’ve had a policy in place and certainly, anytime there is anything like that, we would make sure we do everything we can to prevent it. AEW has the best safety record, I believe, of any pro wrestling company in the world. I believe we have the most safe environment. I believe we have the best safety record of any pro wrestling company, and I would hold the record of AEW on safety against any wrestling company in the world and I think AEW is the safest place for pro wrestling. If any of our wrestlers ever have a concern, they always have an open line to talk to me and I believe anybody would sit here and tell you, they always can talk to me anytime they are concerned about anything."

Khan further explained the company's approach to handling such issues, saying, “If there was anything that came to light to me, I would take it to the disciplinary committee and that’s how we’ve been doing it. Our disciplinary committee has been doing a great job and everybody knows they have an open line to me or anybody on that committee.”

When questioned about Jericho and the investigation into the alleged sexual harassment, Khan responded, “I can’t speak to internet and unsourced rumors. I spoke earlier to Kevin and mentioned the policy we have in place and the disciplinary process. We’ve always followed that and I believe is the safest wrestling company in the world and we have the best track record for safety, and I would hold it up to anybody and anytime anybody has any kind of a complaint, they have an open door to say it to me or anyone in the office and we would look into it, anytime.”

He reiterated his stance, noting, “I can’t speak to that. We have a disciplinary policy, we have a disciplinary committee that things are referred to. Everybody at AEW, anybody who has ever wrestled in AEW has an open line to talk to me or this group, and always has. That’s how we’ve always acted and that’s why I believe AEW has the safest environment and is the safest place in pro wrestling and it’s why AEW has the best safety record in wrestling. I believe we maintain that.”

Chris Jericho Embroiled in Controversy: Allegations and Twitter Feud Spark Concerns

Allegations have surfaced involving AEW's Chris Jericho and his interactions with a former talent. On December 25, a Twitter exchange occur [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 30, 2023 12:52PM

Source: Fightful for transcription
Tags: #aew #tony khan #chris jericho

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85455/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π