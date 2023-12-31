Adam Cole Unmasked as 'The Devil' in AEW Worlds End Climactic Reveal

Following prolonged rumors, the identity of 'The Devil' was finally disclosed at AEW's Worlds End pay-per-view climax.

Adam Cole, on crutches, made his way to ringside to back MJF in his championship bout against Samoa Joe. In a pivotal moment, Cole's delayed handover of the diamond ring to MJF allowed Joe to capitalize, ultimately securing a victory by submission and claiming the title.

Post-match, as Cole entered the ring, ostensibly to console MJF, an unexpected twist occurred. The arena plunged into darkness, and masked figures emerged, threatening both MJF and Cole. Another blackout ensued, and upon the lights' return, Cole was revealed seated, unmistakably as 'The Devil'. The masked accomplices unmasked themselves as Wardlow and The Kingdom.

This revelation sets the stage for a future showdown between MJF and Cole, pending Cole's recovery from his ankle injury. Meanwhile, MJF, who has hinted at physical wear, may take a hiatus from television appearances. Despite speculation about his contract status with AEW, MJF has clarified that he hasn't signed a new deal yet, adding intrigue to his future storyline developments.