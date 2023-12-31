WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Adam Cole Unmasked as 'The Devil' in AEW Worlds End Climactic Reveal

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 31, 2023

Adam Cole Unmasked as 'The Devil' in AEW Worlds End Climactic Reveal

Following prolonged rumors, the identity of 'The Devil' was finally disclosed at AEW's Worlds End pay-per-view climax.

Adam Cole, on crutches, made his way to ringside to back MJF in his championship bout against Samoa Joe. In a pivotal moment, Cole's delayed handover of the diamond ring to MJF allowed Joe to capitalize, ultimately securing a victory by submission and claiming the title.

Post-match, as Cole entered the ring, ostensibly to console MJF, an unexpected twist occurred. The arena plunged into darkness, and masked figures emerged, threatening both MJF and Cole. Another blackout ensued, and upon the lights' return, Cole was revealed seated, unmistakably as 'The Devil'. The masked accomplices unmasked themselves as Wardlow and The Kingdom.

This revelation sets the stage for a future showdown between MJF and Cole, pending Cole's recovery from his ankle injury. Meanwhile, MJF, who has hinted at physical wear, may take a hiatus from television appearances. Despite speculation about his contract status with AEW, MJF has clarified that he hasn't signed a new deal yet, adding intrigue to his future storyline developments.

Chris Jericho Embroiled in Controversy: Allegations and Twitter Feud Spark Concerns

Allegations have surfaced involving AEW's Chris Jericho and his interactions with a former talent. On December 25, a Twitter exchange occur [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 30, 2023 12:52PM


Tags: #aew #adam cole #the devil #devil

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85453/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π