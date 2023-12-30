WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Final Card for Tonight's AEW Worlds End 2023 Pay-Per-View

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 30, 2023

Tonight, AEW Worlds End is set to broadcast at 8 pm Eastern on the Bleacher Report app in the United States, with international viewers able to catch the action on Triller. The excitement kicks off earlier with the Zero Hour pre-show beginning at 7 pm Eastern.

Event Lineup for AEW Worlds End:

- AEW World Heavyweight Championship Clash: MJF (reigning champion) faces Samoa Joe

- Continental Classic Tournament Finale: Eddie Kingston battles Jon Moxley

- AEW TNT Championship No Disqualification Showdown: Christian Cage (current champion) versus Adam Copeland

- AEW Women's World Championship Bout: Toni Storm (titleholder) against Riho

- AEW TBS Championship Contest: Julia Hart (champion) takes on Abadon

- High-Stakes Singles Match: Swerve Strickland versus Keith Lee

- Intense Singles Competition: Andrade El Idolo against Miro

- Star-Studded Eight-Man Tag Team Match: Sting, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara & Chris Jericho vs. Big Bill, Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs & Konosuke Takeshita

- Explosive Eight-Man Tag Team Battle: Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Mark Briscoe & Daniel Garcia face off against Jay White, Rush, Jay Lethal & Brody King

- Zero-Hour Pre-Show FTW Championship with FTW Rules: HOOK (defending champion) vs. Wheeler Yuta

- Zero-Hour Pre-Show 20-Man Battle Royal for a Future TNT Title Opportunity: Participants to be announced.

- Zero-Hour Pre-Show Matchup: Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale

