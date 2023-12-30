Final Card for Tonight's AEW Worlds End 2023 Pay-Per-View

Tonight, AEW Worlds End is set to broadcast at 8 pm Eastern on the Bleacher Report app in the United States, with international viewers able to catch the action on Triller. The excitement kicks off earlier with the Zero Hour pre-show beginning at 7 pm Eastern.
Event Lineup for AEW Worlds End:
- AEW World Heavyweight Championship Clash: MJF (reigning champion) faces Samoa Joe
- Continental Classic Tournament Finale: Eddie Kingston battles Jon Moxley
- AEW TNT Championship No Disqualification Showdown: Christian Cage (current champion) versus Adam Copeland
- AEW Women's World Championship Bout: Toni Storm (titleholder) against Riho
- AEW TBS Championship Contest: Julia Hart (champion) takes on Abadon
- High-Stakes Singles Match: Swerve Strickland versus Keith Lee
- Intense Singles Competition: Andrade El Idolo against Miro
- Star-Studded Eight-Man Tag Team Match: Sting, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara & Chris Jericho vs. Big Bill, Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs & Konosuke Takeshita
- Explosive Eight-Man Tag Team Battle: Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Mark Briscoe & Daniel Garcia face off against Jay White, Rush, Jay Lethal & Brody King
- Zero-Hour Pre-Show FTW Championship with FTW Rules: HOOK (defending champion) vs. Wheeler Yuta
- Zero-Hour Pre-Show 20-Man Battle Royal for a Future TNT Title Opportunity: Participants to be announced.
- Zero-Hour Pre-Show Matchup: Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale
