Killer Khan, Famed Opponent of Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant, Dies at 76

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 30, 2023

Masashi Ozawa, known in the wrestling world as Killer Khan, has passed away at the age of 76. A renowned figure in the industry, Ozawa's career was marked by memorable matches against iconic wrestlers like Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant. His journey in professional wrestling began in 1971, and he quickly rose to prominence, becoming a main eventer in both Japan and the United States.

Ozawa's legacy extends beyond the ring. After retiring in 1987, he ventured into the culinary world, opening Izakaya Kanchan' in Shinjuku Ward. Unfortunately, the business closed in 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, Ozawa explored his talents in music, debuting as a singer in 2005 with the release of "Furusato Makaka" and other songs like "Shinjuku Sanhyakugoya."

WNS extends its deepest and heartfelt condolences to Ozawa's family and friends during this difficult time.


