Chris Jericho Embroiled in Controversy: Allegations and Twitter Feud Spark Concerns

Allegations have surfaced involving AEW's Chris Jericho and his interactions with a former talent.

On December 25, a Twitter exchange occurred between Chris Jericho and CM Punk’s attorney, Steven P. New, concerning the Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) related to the All Out 2022 backstage incident. Jericho asserted that he did not sign any such NDA.

Subsequently, Nick Hausman of HausOfWrestling questioned Jericho about NDAs reportedly imposed by him on others. Following this, Hausman revealed that Jericho had blocked him on Twitter after sharing a tweet about the matter.

Concerns have been raised about Jericho's behavior behind the scenes. An anonymous source expressed discomfort over Jericho being praised, citing numerous troubling stories about him that might emerge in the future. The source drew a comparison with Harvey Weinstein, noting how public perception can drastically change when hidden truths are revealed.

“There are issues with Chris behind the scenes, where I know a lot of people who were hurt by Chris and his actions. You know, it’s very uncomfortable to me to see him lauded like he is and only having the focus on that, because I do think there are a lot of questionable stories about Chris that will find their way out over time when people are ready to tell those stories, that will cast him in a very different light.”

“I mean, Harvey Weinstein won a lot of Oscars, Harvey Weinstein produced a lot of very popular films. Harvey Weinstein is now in jail … I’m not saying that is happening to Chris, but the narrative can quickly turn if you’re hiding a lot of skeletons in your closet.”

Amidst these discussions, a 2020 tweet resurfaced, highlighting allegations against several wrestlers, including a reference to Jericho. Additionally, an alleged incident involving Kylie Rae and Chris Jericho was mentioned.

Kylie Rae, upon learning of these developments, responded with a tweet featuring a heart emoji.

AEW President Tony Khan recently commented on Kylie Rae's departure from the company, describing it as a mutual decision. He explained that Rae had requested her release, which was granted after a straightforward conversation confirming her well-being and desire to leave the company.

Chris Jericho has yet to issue a public statement addressing the matter in full.

