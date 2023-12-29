Despite Successful Events Like All In at Wembley, AEW Yet to Achieve Profitability

In a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided insights into AEW's business performance in 2023. He highlighted several of the year's successful events, including All In at Wembley Stadium. Meltzer then shared specific details about AEW's revenue growth from 2022 to 2023, stating:
“In 2023, the company’s revenue grew 64 to 69 percent to $170 million to $175 million based on what we were told by one of the few people who would know best. Others have claimed they were told by people who know that it would not be quite that high, but the increase was still well over 50 percent. But even so, the company is not believed to be profitable.”
