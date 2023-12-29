WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Despite Successful Events Like All In at Wembley, AEW Yet to Achieve Profitability

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 29, 2023

Despite Successful Events Like All In at Wembley, AEW Yet to Achieve Profitability

In a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided insights into AEW's business performance in 2023. He highlighted several of the year's successful events, including All In at Wembley Stadium. Meltzer then shared specific details about AEW's revenue growth from 2022 to 2023, stating:

“In 2023, the company’s revenue grew 64 to 69 percent to $170 million to $175 million based on what we were told by one of the few people who would know best. Others have claimed they were told by people who know that it would not be quite that high, but the increase was still well over 50 percent. But even so, the company is not believed to be profitable.”

Ex-WWE Wrestler Debuts in AEW Ring Pre-Dynamite, Enters to Classic Theme

Attendees of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite experienced a nostalgic surprise as Scotty 2 Hotty, a former WWE superstar, made his AEW debut in Orla [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 28, 2023 09:04PM


Tags: #aew

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85442/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π