Matt Riddle Discusses Recent Health Challenges Impacting His Family

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 29, 2023

In a recent Instagram video, Matt Riddle candidly discussed significant health challenges his family has faced recently.

This month, Riddle and his fiancé, Misha Montana, celebrated the birth of their fourth child. He shared the following update:

“What’s up everyone? Just a little life update.

“If you haven’t heard from me, I was pretty sick, my girl was pretty sick, my one child had an appendix issue and had to get emergency surgery and then, my girlfriend had an issue needed to get emergency surgery as well. Plus, I had a baby. So, I’ve been a little busy.

“So, if I haven’t returned a phone call or a message in the last week or so, I still like ya, just been really busy lately.

“Alright, just wanna share that with everyone and hit me up if you really need something. Alright, thank you! Love everyone! Happy Holidays! Bye bye!”


