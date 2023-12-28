WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 28, 2023

AEW recorded matches for the upcoming Rampage episode after Dynamite's latest airing, with the outcomes now available. The forthcoming Friday episode's results, as reported by PWInsider, are as follows:

- In a segment, Chris Jericho delivered a promo, leading to Sammy Guevara entering the ring, where they reconciled.

- ROH Pure Championship Match saw Wheeler Yuta triumph over Matt Sydal. Post-match, Danhausen's appearance was met with an attack from Yuta, prompting HOOK to intervene.

- Ruby Soho emerged victorious against Marina Shafir, aided by a distraction caused by Harley Cameron.

- The team of Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero secured a win against Top Flight & Action Andretti.

