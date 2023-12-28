AEW President Tony Khan Reveals Exciting Future Plans and Insights in Pre-Worlds End Media Call"

AEW President Tony Khan recently conducted a media call to discuss various aspects of the promotion, focusing on the upcoming Worlds End pay-per-view. Key points from the call include:

- Khan elaborated on the Devil storyline, indicating its likely climax at Worlds End. He clarified that Samoa Joe is not The Devil, but collaborated with him to gain an advantage over MJF in their world title match.

- Khan spoke about AEW's ongoing strong relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and anticipates 2024 to be significant for the company's media rights. He also mentioned the growing interest in ROH from various other media entities.

- The conversation turned to Daniel Garcia, with Khan emphasizing Garcia's crucial role in AEW's future and his impactful performance in the Continental Classic. Despite Garcia earning only three points, Khan highlighted their significance in leading to Brody King's elimination.

- On the topic of Hiroshi Tanahashi becoming NJPW's new President, Khan expressed excitement and predicted an enhanced partnership between AEW and NJPW. He also conveyed good wishes to the outgoing NJPW President, Takami Ohbari.

- Khan addressed the decline in AEW's television ratings compared to the previous year, noting a 10% decrease for Dynamite. He compared this to WWE's Raw, which saw an 8% drop, but pointed out that both shows are performing better than general cable trends.

- Reflecting on the Continental Classic booking, Khan described it as one of his most enjoyable experiences since the inception of AEW.

- The discussion about AEW's women's division included praise for Toni Storm's character development and performance. Khan also mentioned the addition of Mariah May, delayed due to visa issues, and acknowledged Riho's consistent success in ratings and matches. He concluded by expressing a desire to create more storylines for the women in AEW.

- Khan touched on recent personnel departures from AEW and indicated forthcoming announcements in this area.

- Finally, Khan commented on Kenny Omega's illness, acknowledging the irreplaceable nature of Omega's presence and how his absence necessitated changes to the Worlds End match lineup.