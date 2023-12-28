AEW Star Set to Depart from the Company

Another notable departure has occurred over at AEW. QT Marshall recently left the promotion, a move attributed to mounting frustrations. Adding to this trend, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported that Shawn Spears is also exiting AEW.

Spears has been a prominent figure in AEW since its inception in 2019, following his stint in WWE as Tye Dillinger, where he gained popularity with his "ten-count" gimmick. His early AEW days were marked by a notable feud with Cody Rhodes, which included a memorable incident where Spears inadvertently injured Rhodes with a chair shot to the head. Spears' last appearance in an AEW ring was in September at AEW All Out Zero Hour, and his final match on Dynamite took place in May 2022.

Spears and his wife Cassie Lee shared the joyous news earlier this week of expecting their second child. According to the report, Spears will become a free agent starting January 1. He is reported to be leaving on good terms.

Spears wrote:

"What a wonderful time it has been. Thank you @AEW

for allowing me to be there from the ground level. It’s been a fantastic 5 years of growth and personal development. This is a personal choice and one that is best for me and my family at this time. Thank you to all, staff and talent alike for the memories #10

Most importantly, to the incredible fans of ALL professional wrestling: I love you guys. I really do."