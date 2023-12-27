Matt Riddle Confirmed for MLW Intimidation Games, Official Announcement from MLW

MLW issued the following:

Matt Riddle is coming to NYC February 29 for MLW Intimidation Games

Tickets available at MLWNYC.com

MLW today announced Matt Riddle will fight at MLW Intimidation Games’24 live and exclusively on Triller TV+ Thursday, February 29 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City.

Tickets at https://www.MLWNYC.com and at Eventbrite.

After shattering all records for MLW web traffic and social media analytics with his arrival in MLW, Matt Riddle now looks to wreck the competition when he gets in the ring in New York City LIVE on Triller TV+.

Who will Riddle wrestle? League officials are in discussions with a select level of top tier fighters about a possible match.

A bout announcement is expected in early January.

Tickets at https://www.MLWNYC.com for Thursday, February 29 in New York City.

Matches and fighters will be announced at MLW.com.

PLUS: A Special Meet & Greet!

Tickets start at $15 at https://www.MLWNYC.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m : Showtime

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities.

MORE ABOUT THE MELROSE BALLROOM

Located in the heart of Long Island City just minutes away from Manhattan, Melrose Ballroom is one of New York City’s premiere exclusive venues for live performance, music, and entertainment shows.

Melrose Ballroom is located at: 36-08 33rd Street Long Island City, NY 11106.

PARKING

There is a parking garage 2 minutes away. Street parking available on a limited basis.

