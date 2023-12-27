WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Comments on Anniversary of Brodie Lee's Passing: "He Will Forever Be Missed"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 27, 2023

Yesterday marked the three-year anniversary of Brodie Lee's passing, and AEW commemorated the occasion with a special video tribute. For those who haven't seen it yet, the tribute is available for viewing here.

Following this, AEW President Tony Khan expressed his thoughts on social media regarding Lee's legacy. Khan's heartfelt message read: “Three years ago today, we lost Jon Huber, known to many as Mr. Brodie Lee. He was a remarkable individual whose passion for his family was matched only by his love for wrestling. Having the opportunity to work with him was a privilege, and he is deeply missed by everyone who knew him.”

Brodie Lee, who made a significant impact in AEW as the Exalted One leading the Dark Order and as a former TNT Champion, continues to be remembered fondly. You can see Tony Khan's full post below.

