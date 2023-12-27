WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Collision's December 23rd Episode Witnesses Increased Viewership and Demo Ratings

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 27, 2023

The latest viewership figures for the December 23rd episode of AEW Collision have been released.

As per the data from WrestleNomics, this edition attracted an average of 489,000 viewers. This marks a 7% rise compared to the 457,000 viewers for the December 16th episode. Additionally, there was a 0.16 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, representing a 7% increase from the previous Saturday's figure in this key segment.

The recent Collision episode featured the culmination of the Blue League Continental Classic, setting the stage for a final showdown between Eddie Kingston and Bryan Danielson. These two will face off in tonight's Dynamite, which also includes the Gold League finals, a thrilling contest involving Swerve Strickland, Jon Moxley, and Jay White.


