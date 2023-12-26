WWE NXT SPOILERS For Tonight (12/26/23)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

WWE's NXT episode, pre-recorded on December 13, featured a series of intense matchups with surprising outcomes. Here's a rundown of what went down:

In an All or Nothing Match, Bronco Nima & Lucien Price emerged victorious over Duke Hudson & Andre Chase. The match saw Hudson dominating initially, but after Chase tagged in, he was quickly pinned, leading to their defeat.

The Heritage Cup Championship saw Noam Dar triumph over Josh Briggs via disqualification in the fourth round. The match's pivotal moment came when Lash Legend secretly hit Briggs with a spit bucket, unnoticed by the referee. However, when Briggs retaliated by striking Dar with the same bucket, the referee saw it and disqualified him.

Cora Jade secured a win against Karmen Petrovic using the Future Shock DDT, showcasing her skills in the ring.

Bron Breakker defeated Nathan Frazer with a powerful spear, continuing his dominant streak in NXT.

In a match filled with external interference, Joe Gacy overcame Joe Coffey. Tank Ledger & Hank Walker played a crucial role by preventing Mark and Wolfgang from disrupting the match.

The Breakout Tournament Semifinals saw Riley Osborne defeating Lexis King, following a distraction caused by Trey Bearhill. Thea Hail and Jacy Jayne were present, observing the match from the Chase U Student Section.

In another Breakout Tournament Semifinals match, Oba Femi emerged victorious over Tavion Heights, marking his advancement in the tournament.

The NXT Underground Match featured a brutal showdown where Eddy Thorpe defeated Dijak. The match concluded with Thorpe executing a DDT on Dijak through the announce table, leading to a 10-count by the referee.