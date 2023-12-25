Efforts Underway to Secure The Rock for WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 in Perth

According to a report by The West Australian, there is a push by tourism authorities to have Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appear at the 2024 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Perth. The report highlighted the following:
“Tourism officials launched an early bid to lure Hollywood megastar and former wrestler Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to Perth as part of negotiations with WWE for a WA event. In emails obtained by The Sunday Times under freedom of information laws, tourism officials posed a series of questions about the deal with the WWE, including whether they could lure stars down under for the Elimination Chamber at Optus Stadium on February 24.”
Tourism officials launched an early bid to lure Hollywood megastar and former wrestler Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to Perth as part of negotiations with WWE for a WA event. https://t.co/KcpfErmRmR pic.twitter.com/M4IRz8Hgjt— The West Australian (@westaustralian) December 23, 2023
⚡ Merry Christmas 2023 From WrestlingNewsSource.com
From all of us at WrestlingNewsSource.com, we extend our warmest wishes for a Merry Christmas 2023 to each of you! May this holiday season b [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 25, 2023 11:21AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com