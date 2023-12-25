WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Efforts Underway to Secure The Rock for WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 in Perth

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 25, 2023

Efforts Underway to Secure The Rock for WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 in Perth

According to a report by The West Australian, there is a push by tourism authorities to have Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appear at the 2024 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Perth. The report highlighted the following:

“Tourism officials launched an early bid to lure Hollywood megastar and former wrestler Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to Perth as part of negotiations with WWE for a WA event. In emails obtained by The Sunday Times under freedom of information laws, tourism officials posed a series of questions about the deal with the WWE, including whether they could lure stars down under for the Elimination Chamber at Optus Stadium on February 24.”

Tags: #wwe #the rock #elimination chamber #australian #perth

