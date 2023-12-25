Efforts Underway to Secure The Rock for WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 in Perth

According to a report by The West Australian, there is a push by tourism authorities to have Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appear at the 2024 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Perth. The report highlighted the following:

“Tourism officials launched an early bid to lure Hollywood megastar and former wrestler Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to Perth as part of negotiations with WWE for a WA event. In emails obtained by The Sunday Times under freedom of information laws, tourism officials posed a series of questions about the deal with the WWE, including whether they could lure stars down under for the Elimination Chamber at Optus Stadium on February 24.”

