Hometown Hero LA Knight Awarded Key to Hagerstown in Special Ceremony

WWE's renowned "The Mega Star," LA Knight, has significantly bolstered his fame in Hagerstown, Maryland, following an eventful Saturday night.
In a notable ceremony this past weekend, Knight was presented with the key to his hometown, Hagerstown, MD, marking a significant honor for the WWE Superstar.
Below is the full video of the ceremony, showcasing LA Knight being awarded the key to the city and his speech to those gathered.
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com