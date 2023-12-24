WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Hometown Hero LA Knight Awarded Key to Hagerstown in Special Ceremony

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 24, 2023

WWE's renowned "The Mega Star," LA Knight, has significantly bolstered his fame in Hagerstown, Maryland, following an eventful Saturday night.

In a notable ceremony this past weekend, Knight was presented with the key to his hometown, Hagerstown, MD, marking a significant honor for the WWE Superstar.

Below is the full video of the ceremony, showcasing LA Knight being awarded the key to the city and his speech to those gathered.


