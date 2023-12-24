Rob Van Dam Reveals Lack of Communication with Triple H; Speculates on WWE Absence

During recent episode of the "Party with Marty" podcast, as reported by Wrestling Inc, Rob Van Dam discussed his professional connections with AEW and WWE. He disclosed that he hasn't been in communication with WWE's Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

RVD commented, “If I had that relationship with him where we talked, then maybe I would be there. I’m assuming that’s a big reason why I’m not there,. Everyone can see I’m still in fing better shape than ever. I can work with a motherfer; if you ask me why I’m not there, I’d probably say relationships with the office, but I don’t know.”

Regarding his relationship with AEW President Tony Khan, RVD expressed positive sentiments.

He remarked, “He’s got this genuine positiveness about him that makes me feel like he appreciates me much like a fan. After my matches, he will say like, ‘Rob,’ and he will want to break it down. That goes so, so far, because we’re there mostly all of us are there for the guy that’s paying us and we want him to be happy, right? A lot of times that doesn’t happen.”