Ric Flair Discusses His Reasons for Joining AEW

Ric Flair, in his debut on AEW Dynamite, announced his support for his longtime friend Sting during the final months of Sting's professional wrestling career, including being present at Sting's farewell match at Revolution.

Speaking to The Wrestling Classic, the 74-year-old Ric Flair discussed his decision to join AEW and the timing of this significant move.

"I like working, period. I’ve known Tony [Khan] for a long time. We’ve been great friends, and the opportunity just presented itself probably because of Sting. But I’ll be there, you know, a couple of years after Sting is gone, too, so I don’t know what it leads to. I’d like to manage my son-in-law [Andrade], and I want to be a heel again somewhere.”

“My health is good. I’ve been cleared. I can get in the ring. I’m not [going] to wrestle. Let’s clarify that. Got that subject worn out. But I just really enjoy it. Tony is a great guy, and it’s a great atmosphere, and when I walked into the restroom the first time, I didn’t realize how many guys from the WWE are over there. They’ve got a tremendous crew and Edge coming over.”

“And I mean, they’ve got as much talent as they do with WWE."