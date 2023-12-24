WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NJPW Unveils Star-Studded Wrestle Kingdom 18 Card for January 4, 2024 at the Tokyo Dome

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 24, 2023

New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) has announced the complete lineup for Wrestle Kingdom 18, their premier annual event, which is often compared to WWE's WrestleMania. The event will feature a series of high-profile matches, including a newly added tag team bout with Shota Umino and Kaito Kiyomiya from Pro Wrestling NOAH facing off against EVIL and Ren Narita. Additionally, the event will host the traditional New Japan Rambo, with the last four competitors advancing to a fatal 4-way match at New Year Dash, competing for the inaugural KOPW Championship of 2024.

Wrestle Kingdom 18 is scheduled for Thursday, January 4, at the Tokyo Dome. Fans can watch the event live on NJPW World, with the broadcast starting at 2:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The updated match card is as follows:

- IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: SANADA (champion) vs. Tetsuya Naito

- Singles Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson

- Inaugural IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship Match: Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley vs. David Finlay

- IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Hiromu Takahashi (champion) vs. El Desperado

- NJPW World Television Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. (champion) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

- NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Shingo Takagi (champion) vs. Tama Tonga

- IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney (champions) vs. TJP & Francesco Akira

- Winner Takes All Tag Team Title Match: IWGP Tag Team Champions Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI vs. NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Hikuleo & El Phantasmo

- Singles Match: Yuya Uemura vs. Yota Tsuji

- Tag Team Match: Kaito Kiyomiya & Shota Umino vs. Ren Narita & EVIL

- New Japan Rambo (final four advance to New Year's Dash for KOPW 2024 belt): Competitors TBA


Tags: #njpw #wrestle kingdom

