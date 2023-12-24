Attorney Verifies Lifetime NDAs for CM Punk and Ace Steel Following AEW All Out Event

During a recent discussion on "Wrestling with Rip Rogers," as reported by Wrestling Inc, attorney Stephen P. New shared insights about the non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) involving CM Punk, Ace Steel, and himself, all stemming from the infamous brawl at AEW All Out 2022. This incident led to suspensions for Punk, Steel, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. New highlighted that Ace Steel’s wife, Lucy Guy, is not bound by any such agreement and is free to speak on the matter.

New stated, "We are greatly limited, Ace is correct about that. You’re never going to hear me or Ace or Punk comment on the particulars. When I first started dealing with Megha [Parekh] and Chris [Peck] on AEW’s legal team I think they saw me as an extension of Jim Cornette, I think they thought they were gonna get on the phone and I would cut a Cornette promo … But the longer they dealt with me the better the relationship got … That helped the situation greatly for me to have what I believe is a good relationship with the upper management of AEW. As I said, the only person, granted she’s not completely objective and unbiased, the only person not subject to an NDA, who’s not subject to confidentiality provisions is Ace’s wife, Lucy, so you know maybe one day she tells the story. That was just part of the deal."