SPOILERS from ROH TV Taping in San Antonio, TX on December 23, 2023"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 24, 2023

Ring of Honor (ROH) recently held a thrilling set of television tapings at the "Collision" event, hosted at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. These tapings are set to feature on upcoming episodes of ROH TV, with a lineup of matches that promise to captivate wrestling fans. The following results, provided by PWinsider.com, give a glimpse into the action-packed event:

- Griff Garrison emerged victorious over Serpentico in a dynamic showdown.

- Lance Archer secured a win against JP Harlow in a compelling match.

- Tony Nese triumphed over a surprise opponent, dubbed the "Texas Kid" by Mark Sterling, who introduced him before the match.

- Dalton Castle claimed victory against Peter Avalon in an impressive display.

- Bryan Keith teamed up with The Von Erichs to defeat The Iron Savages, notably without Kevin Von Erich's involvement.

- Queen Amitala overcame Maya World in a fierce battle.

- Ethan Page won against Johnny TV, following a distraction caused by Dalton Castle's appearance on stage.

- Billie Starkz achieved a win over Vertvixen in a competitive match.

- Taya Valkyrie joined forces with The Renegade Twins to defeat the team of Trish Adora, Lady Frost, and Kiera Hogan.

- Mercedes Martinez and Diamante emerged victorious against Leyla Hirsh and Rachael Ellering.

- Red Velvet secured a win over Alex Gracia in an engaging contest.

- Lee Moriarty and Shane Taylor triumphed over The Boys and The Infantry in a tag team match.

- ROH TV Champion Kyle Fletcher successfully defended his title against Willie Mack.

- Hijo Del Vikingo, Komander, and Lee Johnson defeated Gringo Loco and The Workhorsemen in a high-energy match.