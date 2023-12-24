AEW Continental Classic Latest: Blue League Finalists Decided

The latest edition of AEW Dynamite's Holiday Bash in San Antonio, Texas, was a pivotal night for the inaugural Continental Classic tournament, featuring three significant matches in the Blue League. Here's a breakdown of the outcomes and the updated league standings.

Match Results:

- Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli ended in a stalemate.

- Daniel Garcia triumphed over Brody King.

- Eddie Kingston secured a victory against Andrade El Idolo.

- The Blue League's championship match is now set, with Bryan Danielson facing Eddie Kingston. In the Gold League, the finals will see Swerve Strickland, Jon Moxley, and Jay White vying for the top spot.

These crucial final matches are scheduled for the upcoming Wednesday's AEW Dynamite episode. The victors of these matches will go head-to-head for the coveted Triple Crown Championship at the Worlds End event.

Current Standings in the Blue League:

- Bryan Danielson leads with 10 points.

- Andrade El Idolo, despite accumulating 9 points, is out of the competition.

- Eddie Kingston also stands at 9 points.

- Brody King, with 6 points, has been eliminated.

- Claudio Castagnoli, holding 7 points, is no longer in contention.

- Daniel Garcia, at the bottom with 3 points, is also eliminated.

In the Gold League:

- Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland, and Jay White are tied at the top with 12 points each.

- RUSH, despite earning 6 points, has been eliminated.

- Mark Briscoe, with 3 points, and Jay Lethal, with no points, are both out of the running.