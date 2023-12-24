AEW Announces Worlds End PPV to Feature Rematch Between Adam Copeland and Christian Cage

AEW has officially announced that at the upcoming Collision event in San Antonio, Texas, Christian Cage will once again defend his TNT Championship. His opponent, Adam Copeland, is set for a rematch at the Worlds End pay-per-view next Saturday. Their previous encounter saw Cage emerge victorious a few weeks earlier, a win marred by controversy when Shayna Wayne struck Copeland with the TNT title while the referee was incapacitated. In a recent promo, Copeland issued a challenge to Cage for a no DQ match, a stipulation that the champion has accepted.

