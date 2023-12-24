Another Significant AEW Figure Set to Depart from the Company

Rafael Morffi is set to depart from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) for a high-level role at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Additionally, a key figure in the company, Dana Massie, AEW's Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer, is also concluding her tenure. This news was shared by Sean Ross Sapp and Raj Giri.

Massie, who has been with AEW since its inception, played a pivotal role in the company's merchandising efforts. Her involvement dates back to handling merchandise sales at AEW's Las Vegas press event, even before their inaugural event. Her departure is notable as she has been a significant asset to AEW, though the reasons for her exit remain undisclosed. The company has yet to announce a successor for her position. It's also noteworthy that Massie is married to Matt Jackson, one half of the popular tag team, The Young Bucks.