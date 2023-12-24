WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Another Significant AEW Figure Set to Depart from the Company

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 24, 2023

Another Significant AEW Figure Set to Depart from the Company

Rafael Morffi is set to depart from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) for a high-level role at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Additionally, a key figure in the company, Dana Massie, AEW's Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer, is also concluding her tenure. This news was shared by Sean Ross Sapp and Raj Giri.

Massie, who has been with AEW since its inception, played a pivotal role in the company's merchandising efforts. Her involvement dates back to handling merchandise sales at AEW's Las Vegas press event, even before their inaugural event. Her departure is notable as she has been a significant asset to AEW, though the reasons for her exit remain undisclosed. The company has yet to announce a successor for her position. It's also noteworthy that Massie is married to Matt Jackson, one half of the popular tag team, The Young Bucks.

A High-Profile Departure from All Elite Wrestling

News from Fightful Select reveals that Rafael Morffi, a key figure in All Elite Wrestling, is set to depart from the organization. Morffi, s [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 24, 2023 07:48AM

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #aew #dana massie

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85394/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π