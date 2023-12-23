New Match Set For TNA Hard To Kill 2024

TNA Wrestling has revealed its lineup for the TNA Hard To Kill 2024 event, scheduled for Saturday, January 13. The updated card includes:
- Impact World Champion Alex Shelley will defend his title against Moose.
- Knockouts Champion Trinity is set to face Jordynne Grace in a title defense.
- X-Division Champion Chris Sabin will compete against KUSHIDA and El Hijo del Vikingo in a triple-threat match.
- A Knockouts Ultimate X match is on the card, with participants yet to be announced.
- A singles match featuring PCO against Dirty Dango.
- Rich Swann will take on Steve Maclin in the Pre-Show.
- In a tag team Pre-Show match, Eric Young & Frankie Kazarian will battle Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards, accompanied by Alisha Edwards.
- Digital Media Champion Tommy Dreamer is set to defend his title against Crazzy Steve in the Pre-Show.
BREAKING: @PCOisNotHuman will face @DirtyDangoCurty at #HardToKill on January 13 LIVE on PPV from the Palms is Las Vegas.— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 23, 2023
Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/xnu2ERrYoO pic.twitter.com/WnDzpFnLRD
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com