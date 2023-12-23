New Match Set For TNA Hard To Kill 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 23, 2023

TNA Wrestling has revealed its lineup for the TNA Hard To Kill 2024 event, scheduled for Saturday, January 13. The updated card includes:

- Impact World Champion Alex Shelley will defend his title against Moose.

- Knockouts Champion Trinity is set to face Jordynne Grace in a title defense.

- X-Division Champion Chris Sabin will compete against KUSHIDA and El Hijo del Vikingo in a triple-threat match.

- A Knockouts Ultimate X match is on the card, with participants yet to be announced.

- A singles match featuring PCO against Dirty Dango.

- Rich Swann will take on Steve Maclin in the Pre-Show.

- In a tag team Pre-Show match, Eric Young & Frankie Kazarian will battle Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards, accompanied by Alisha Edwards.

- Digital Media Champion Tommy Dreamer is set to defend his title against Crazzy Steve in the Pre-Show.