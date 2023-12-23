Booker T Discusses Potential WWE Return for TNA Knockouts Champion Trinity

During a recent episode of his Hall Of Fame podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T shared his insights on various wrestling topics, including the possibility of TNA Knockouts Champion Trinity, formerly known as Naomi in WWE, making a return to the WWE ring. Trinity, alongside Mercedes Mone, famously walked out of WWE in 2022 due to creative differences.

Booker T weighed in on Trinity's current situation and her prospects of a WWE comeback. “Well, I think she’s still under contract with TNA. I don’t know what the contract situation is. I think there’s a chance. Yeah, I think there’s a chance. The reason why I think it’s a chance is because of what she’s done lately as far as going out there, and. Working, Impact, you know, wrestling. not just sitting at home, not just waiting, still trying to learn, more than anything. Because that’s what, that’s what, you know, the Drew McIntyre’s of the world went out there and did when they left WWE. They went out there and they worked. And they say, look, I want to try to earn my spot back there. I don’t just want to be given a spot and seem like that’s what. Naomi, excuse me, Trinity is doing.”