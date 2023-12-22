Complete Match Card Announced for AEW Rampage Holiday Bash Tonight

AEW has released the full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
- AEW International Championship on the Line: Orange Cassidy vs. Rocky Romero
- AAA Mega Championship Defense: El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Black Taurus
- Tag Team Showdown: The Hardys vs. The Kingdom
- Women's Wrestling Action: Skye Blue vs. Queen Aminata
- Kris Statlander Set to Speak
