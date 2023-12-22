WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Complete Match Card Announced for AEW Rampage Holiday Bash Tonight

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 22, 2023

AEW has released the full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

- AEW International Championship on the Line: Orange Cassidy vs. Rocky Romero

- AAA Mega Championship Defense: El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Black Taurus

- Tag Team Showdown: The Hardys vs. The Kingdom

- Women's Wrestling Action: Skye Blue vs. Queen Aminata

- Kris Statlander Set to Speak


