Complete Match Card Announced for AEW Rampage Holiday Bash Tonight

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 22, 2023

AEW has released the full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

- AEW International Championship on the Line: Orange Cassidy vs. Rocky Romero

- AAA Mega Championship Defense: El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Black Taurus

- Tag Team Showdown: The Hardys vs. The Kingdom

- Women's Wrestling Action: Skye Blue vs. Queen Aminata

- Kris Statlander Set to Speak