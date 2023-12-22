Former WWE Superstar to WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Return

Former WWE Superstar Heath Slater, who has been with Impact Wrestling in recent years, became a free agent in October. In a conversation with Rewind Recap Relive, Slater reflected on the possibility of participating in the 2024 Royal Rumble. He expressed enthusiasm about the idea, especially if it involved a 3MB reunion.

Heath Slater said, “If I ever got the call to say, ‘Hey, man, we wanna hit the 3MB music and have you come out in the Royal Rumble,’ I would say, ‘Well, hell yeah, let’s do it. Those are the moments that live on. Those are the moments that you remember. Those are the moments that get you excited and fun.”

He continued, “Ever since I was a kid I’ve loved the Royal Rumble. It was so cool. And what makes it even better are the surprises. The surprises are amazing, the surprises are the ones where you’re just like, ‘Holy cr*p! They’re in there!’ It’s like let them go in there, let them do their greatest hits, and then eliminate them.”