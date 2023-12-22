Ric Flair Proclaims Charlotte's Comeback from Injury as "The Greatest Storyline Ever"

WWE superstar Charlotte Flair is currently facing a significant setback due to a series of injuries, including a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus. This unfortunate situation will necessitate surgery and is likely to keep her out of the wrestling ring for an estimated nine months. In a recent discussion with "Casual Conversations," Charlotte's father, the legendary Ric Flair, shared his thoughts on her injury and the journey ahead.

Ric Flair expressed his unwavering confidence in Charlotte's abilities and resilience, stating, “She’s the best worker in the business. Man or woman. She can do stuff Rey Mysterio does. She is the best worker in the business, male or female. She never politics. In this horrible world of politics in the business, she doesn’t kiss anybody’s ass. She just gets better every day."

He also touched upon the mental challenge this injury poses for Charlotte, acknowledging that it's a stressful time for her, given her long history of being injury-free. However, he remains optimistic about her recovery and future prospects. “She’ll come back from this injury, it’s stressing her out because she hasn’t been hurt in a long time, but she’s so muscled up. She’ll come through the surgery, they’ll put some stem cells in her, she’ll come back, and it’ll be the greatest storyline of all time. She and Bayley, IYO, Asuka. There are more people for her to wrestle. She has so much going on. I’m not knocking any of the other girls. Someone has to be the best, that’s just the way it is.”