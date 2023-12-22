Future Direction for AJ Styles in WWE Revealed

AJ Styles has made his comeback, but the question looms: is "The Phenomenal One" aligning himself with the heroes or the villains of the ring?

According to Fightful Select, the seasoned WWE star isn't slated to adopt a completely villainous persona, despite the impression left by his actions upon his recent return last Friday.

In the latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Styles marked his return by initially assisting in overpowering The Bloodline, only to unexpectedly confront LA Knight as well.

After a three-month break, Styles' storyline seems to be shaping up in a way that rationalizes his confrontation with "The Mega Star," offering a narrative that allows fans to interpret his actions in various ways.

As with any WWE storyline, future developments are subject to change. However, for the time being, Styles is not expected to embrace a fully villainous role.

Tonight's taped episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown will feature Styles, following up on his recent return. He is set to deliver a promo in the ring and participate in a match.