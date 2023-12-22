WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Future Direction for AJ Styles in WWE Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 22, 2023

Future Direction for AJ Styles in WWE Revealed

AJ Styles has made his comeback, but the question looms: is "The Phenomenal One" aligning himself with the heroes or the villains of the ring?

According to Fightful Select, the seasoned WWE star isn't slated to adopt a completely villainous persona, despite the impression left by his actions upon his recent return last Friday.

In the latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Styles marked his return by initially assisting in overpowering The Bloodline, only to unexpectedly confront LA Knight as well.

After a three-month break, Styles' storyline seems to be shaping up in a way that rationalizes his confrontation with "The Mega Star," offering a narrative that allows fans to interpret his actions in various ways.

As with any WWE storyline, future developments are subject to change. However, for the time being, Styles is not expected to embrace a fully villainous role.

Tonight's taped episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown will feature Styles, following up on his recent return. He is set to deliver a promo in the ring and participate in a match.

MJF Voices Support for CM Punk's WWE Return

In a recent episode of the SI Media podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina, AEW World Champion MJF shared his thoughts on CM Punk's return to WWE. M [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 19, 2023 02:42PM


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #aj styles

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85382/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π