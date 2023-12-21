AEW Wrestler Concludes Tenure with the Promotion

QT Marshall has decided to part ways with All Elite Wrestling, concluding his tenure by the year's end. He will be stepping down from his role as Vice President of creative and talent within the company.

Marshall's departure stems from his desire to transition from a player/coach role to a more prominent in-ring performer. He has expressed a belief in his potential to shine as a wrestling star, seeking opportunities beyond his current responsibilities.

Differences in creative vision also played a part in Marshall's decision.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select noted that Marshall has not been present at recent shows and is considered to have effectively concluded his AEW involvement.

Furthermore, there is speculation about Marshall's future endeavors, particularly involving the recently filed Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling trademark, indicating potential new ventures in his career.