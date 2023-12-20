Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone and our live coverage partner (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (12/20/2023)

We head right into the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City live on TBS, with Swerve Strickland's theme music immediately playing as Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz welcome us to this week's "Holiday Bash" episode of AEW Dynamite.

AEW Continental Classic Tournament

Swerve Strickland vs. RUSH

Prince Nana does his goofy dance as Swerve Strickland comes out with some of the members of The Mogul Embassy, who eventually head to the back as Swerve heads to the ring to a good reaction from the crowd. He settles in the ring for our Continental Classic Tournament opener here on this week's show.

The theme for RUSH hits next and out comes the LFI leader along with Preston Vance and Dralistico, who eventually head to the back as RUSH settles in the ring. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Fans chant "Who's house?!" "Swerve's House!" loudly as the two circle each other to start things off.

RUSH takes Strickland down to the mat and controls him early on. Swerve eventually escapes and gets back to his feet for a pop from the crowd. RUSH starts blasting Swerve with chops. Swerve hits a hurricanrana to slow RUSH down. He follows up with some arm-drags.

Graphics flash on the screen advertising what else is coming tonight as the action continues in the ring. RUSH ends up hitting a diving spot over the top-rope, crashing onto Swerve on the floor at ringside for a huge pop. The fans chant "Let's go RUSH!" as he continues to work on Swerve, while limping himself. Swerve is selling his shoulder.

Excalibur talks about Jim Ross returning to the commentary desk later tonight here in his home state of Oklahoma. Swerve takes over on offense in the ring, focusing his attack on the weakened leg of RUSH. Swerve takes a bad fall on his weakened shoulder on the floor. RUSH sends him shoulder-first into the ringside barricade.

We head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues with RUSH in the offensive driver's seat. When we return, we see RUSH and Swerve both hit back-to-back release German suplexes. RUSH looks for the Bulls Horns in the corner, but when he starts running his leg gives out on him and he collapses.

Swerve capitalizes with a one-legged Boston crab, but RUSH ends up escaping. The two trade chops and strikes back-and-forth in the middle of the ring. RUSH hits a Straight Jacket into a pile driver for a close near fall attempt. RUSH suplexes Swerve to the floor from the ring apron. Swerve hits a 450 splash off the top-rope.

He goes for the cover but RUSH kicks out at the count of one. Swerve gets the front chancery and hits a brainbuster for a close near fall attempt. He goes for the House Call and then hits a top-rope Swerve Stomp for the pin fall victory in an excellent opener.

Winner: Swerve Strickland

Chris Jericho With A Heartfelt Message To Kenny Omega

When we return, we see Chris Jericho backstage with a microphone in-hand. He talks in somber fashion about how Kenny Omega has been hospitalized with diverticulitis and how he is on hiatus from AEW indefinitely. He talks about the affect this has on The Golden Jets and their guaranteed tag title shot.

He says while they decide what they're gonna do in the meantime, the most important thing is Omega's health. He says we're all pulling for you. Jericho says when he's healthy and ready to come back, The Golden Jets will pick up where they left off. He says until then, "Goodnight, muah, and goodbye, bang ...but only for now. We're pulling for you Kenny, see you soon!"

AEW Continental Classic Tournament

Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal

Excalibur runs down the updated standings for the Continental Classic, which shows Jon Moxley and Swerve Strickland tied up on one side of the bracket. We then see footage from last Saturday's Continental Classic tourney action from AEW Collision.

Back in the arena, Mark Briscoe's theme hits and the crowd explodes as "Dem Boyz" own makes his way to the ring. He settles inside for our next match in the Continental Classic tournament. His theme dies down and he awaits the arrival of his opponent for this match.

Jay Lethal's theme hits and Briscoe's longtime friend and peer makes his way out and heads down to the ring for this tourney showdown against Briscoe. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. The fans immediately break out into a loud "Dem Boyz!" chant.

For the second time in the show, the broadcast cuts out and we see nothing but black and the AEW on TBS logo in the corner for a few seconds. Lethal jumps into the early offensive lead, grounding Briscoe, isolating his arm and focusing on holds and mat work. Briscoe eventually fights back and escapes back to his feet for a big pop from the crowd.

Lethal b*tch slaps Briscoe out of nowhere. Briscoe smiles and chops the hell out of Lethal in return. Lethal answers back with chops of his own. The two proceed to chop the living hell out of each other back-and-forth for what seems like forever. Briscoe takes control and after beating Lethal down he goes for a cover, but only gets a one-count.

The two each try for a suplex but keep blocking the other. Lethal ends up connecting with one. Lethal hits a Lethal Injection to knock Briscoe out to the floor. He follows that up by diving through the ropes and splashing onto Briscoe on the floor. Lethal does his Jeff Jarrett style strut for some heat from the crowd.

He goes for another dive but Briscoe catches him coming out and connects with a counter suplex. He heads to the ring apron and then hits a double bang-banger, ala Mick Foley in his prime. We then head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return, we see Briscoe bring a steel chair into the ring. He unfolds it and runs and leaps off it for a huge flipping splash onto Lethal on the floor. He stops and grabs a fans baseball cap, puts it on his head and then gives it back to him as the fans go wild. Tony Schiavone goes just as wild, marking out for Briscoe on commentary. For good reason, too. Briscoe is killing it as usual.

Briscoe looks for a Froggy Bow off the top-rope, but Lethal gets his knees up as Briscoe was on his way down. Lethal hits a Jay-Driller pile driver and goes for the cover, but Briscoe kicks out at two and a half. Briscoe hits a burning hammer and then a Jay Driller of his own for the pin fall victory in an excellent, excellent match.

Winner: Mark Briscoe

We Hear From MJF & Samoa Joe

We see footage of AEW World and ROH World Tag-Team Champion MJF being inducted into the Jewish Sports Hall of Fame from earlier this week. After the video package wraps up, we are told that we will hear from MJF and Samoa Joe when we return. On that note, we head into another commercial break.

When we return, we see the latest in the series of video packages from Wardlow, who sends his latest warning to MJF that he's coming to collect on the payments for his sins. He claims he will be the one to bring "The Devil" to his knees. We then see footage from last week of The Devil's masked men attacking Hangman Page in the parking lot.

Back live inside the arena, we hear the familiar sounds of the theme music for Samoa Joe. The crowd reacts as the pro wrestling legend makes his way out. Fans chant "Joe! Joe! Joe!" as he heads to the ring with fire pyro shooting in the background behind him. His music dies down and he gets on the microphone.

Samoa Joe tells OKC who he is and says he's here for the same reason as always. He wants answers. He says he asked the right questions last week, but maybe not to the right person. He talks about Hangman Page turning out to actually be a victim and not the attacker himself.

He talks about how there's always footage of "The Devil" and his masked men attacking people except for when it happened to MJF, and all we saw was him "very conveniently" laying on the ground. He calls out MJF and says he's the person he needs to be asking these questions to. MJF's theme hits and out comes the AEW World & ROH World Tag-Team Champion to a huge pop.

MJF asks Joe if he's accusing him of being "The Devil" himself. He mocks Joe calling him his property and vowing that no one will touch him until AEW Worlds End. He says he cares about his word about as much as he cares about his diet. He tells Joe he doesn't like him and now he doesn't trust him.

He asks what's to stop him from ending Joe right now, as he takes off his scarf and coat. He shoves Joe. Joe pushes back and then "The Devil's" masked men hit the ring, so they each start taking them out. Tons more start flooding through the crowd and jumping the barricade. Joe and MJF stand back-to-back and then the lights in the building go out.

The Devil appears on the screen. He talks in written message and challenges MJF to defend his ROH World Tag-Team Championships next week. He asks if Max is a hero. MJF says he knows what he's gonna say, but before he can ask, Joe tells MJF he accepts. He tells MJF next week they'll beat "The Devil's" boys' asses. He walks off as his theme plays.

Orange Cassidy Gives Rocky Romero A Title Shot On Rampage

We head backstage to Renee Paquette, who is standing by with Orange Cassidy, Trent Baretta, Rocky Romero and Kris Statlander. She asks what's next for Rocky and Trent.

Romero talks about losing his CMLL title and how he's just looking for gold around his waist. Orange Cassidy speaks up and says "I get it, I'll see you on Friday." He got himself an AEW International Championship shot just like that.

AEW Women's Championship Eliminator

Saraya vs. Riho

Now we return inside the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City where the screen turns black and white and out comes the AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm with Luther the Butler and Mariah May by her side. She heads over and settles in on special guest commentary for our next match of the evening.

Saraya's theme hits and out comes the former AEW Women's World Champion for this title eliminator bout. She settles in the ring and her theme dies down. Now the entrance tune for her opponent plays and out comes the first-ever AEW Women's World Champion Riho. She heads to the ring and her music dies down.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one to find out who will be challenging "Timeless" Toni Storm for her AEW Women's World Championship at AEW Worlds End 2023. Saraya controls Riho early on and we see Ruby Soho watching on via a monitor backstage. Riho starts to fight back but Saraya rolls out to the floor to avoid her.

Riho comes out after her and hits a hurricanrana on Saraya on the floor. She goes for a second one and a third one. She is hurricanrana'ing her all around the ring. She goes for a splash on Saraya on the barricade but Saraya hides behind a security guard and then cheap shots her to take over. She holds Riho in the power bomb position and swings her side to side into the barricade.

Saraya rolls back into the ring and poses to the crowd as the referee checks on Riho on the floor. "Timeless" Toni Storm does a dramatic performance to send us into a mid-match commercial break as this title eliminator contest continues.

When we return, we see Riho pull off the victory over Saraya, earning herself a AEW Women's World Championship shot against "Timeless" Toni Storm at AEW Worlds End 2023. After the match, Luther the Butler carries Storm to the ring. She brawls with Riho. Mariah May attacks Riho from behind with the title. Storm pretends to not know who May is.

Winner and NEW No. 1 Contender to AEW Women's World Championship: Riho

Tony Schiavone Reads A Written Statement From Christian Cage

Tony Schiavone now reads a written statement from Christian Cage. The TNT Champion talks about taking his son Nick Wayne on a well-deserved vacation after his career-defining victory over Adam Copeland in Montreal.

He says he'll make his return this Saturday at Collision on TNT. He will then answer any questions there about Adam Copeland's No DQ title challenge for AEW Worlds End 2023. After he wraps up the statement, we head to another commercial break.

MJF, Swerve Strickland Intense Confrontation

We shoot backstage and MJF tells Samoa Joe he's not any good as a security guard so he's gonna walk off and go on his own. He sees one of "The Devil's" masked men masks on the floor outside of The Mogul Embassy locker room door. He picks it up and knocks on the door. Prince Nana opens the door and MJF slams him against a wall. Out comes Swerve Strickland who tells MJF he's been ducking him.

MJF talks about how they've got a long history of lengthy car rides together before they made it to AEW. Swerve talks about MJF being a little b*tch and says he better be careful how he talks and treats him and his people. MJF talks about respect and says he's the world champion and tells Swerve to watch his mouth when talking to the champ.

He mocks Swerve's "Flava Flav grills" and then asks MJF about how he hates Hangman Page and says he wants to be AEW World Champion. He asks why he wouldn't frame Hangman with the beer bottle or jump him or have his goons in The Mogul Embassy jump people left and right to create a path for him to finally be a world champion. MJF asks Swerve if he is "The Devil."

MJF says he hears that this is his house, but mentions he's the big bad wolf that will blow his house down. He says he'll then break his arms so he can't swerve when he drives. Swerve says if he keeps bringing that title near him he's gonna be the one to take it. The Mogul Embassy comes out from the locker room and Swerve laughs. Samoa Joe walks up and tells them he and MJF have business elsewhere. They walk off together.

Roderick Strong vs. Komander

Back inside the arena, out comes Roderick Strong with his neck brace on, but no wheel chair anymore. He has The Kingdom by his side and they head to the ring for our next scheduled match of the evening. He settles inside the squared circle and his music dies down.

The theme for his opponent hits and out comes masked fan-favorite Komander, who has Alex Abrahantes by his side. They head to the ring to a decent crowd reaction and then settle inside. The music fades down and then the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

Strong jumps off to an early offensive lead as the fans in Oklahoma City yell "ADAM!" and "KOMANDER!" and other random crap really loud like Roderick Strong does. Komander takes over and begins hitting high spots from the ring to the floor as the crowd comes to life. On that note, we head into a mid-match commercial break as the match continues.

When we return, we see the action back in the ring with Strong in the offensive driver's seat. Komander starts to fight back, hitting a hurricanrana to bring Storm off the ropes in the corner. Komander hits a spin kick that decks Strong as he was charging at him. The fans chant "Lucha! Lucha!" as Komander settles into a comfortable offensive lead. Strong ends up getting the win soon after.

Once the match wraps up, Renee Paquette enters the ring and interviews Roderick Strong, who quickly puts his neck brace back on. He talks about Samoa Joe being his best friend by proxy and urges him to look at the evidence to understand that it is, in fact, MJF himself who is the man behind "The Devil" mask and mysterious attacks.

Winner: Roderick Strong

AEW Continental Classic Tournament

Jon Moxley vs. Jay White

It's main event time!

After Excalibur speed-reads through the updated lineup for this Saturday's "Holiday Bash" edition of AEW Collision on TNT, we head into another commercial break. When we return, Jim Ross returns in his home state of Oklahoma to join the gang on the call for our main event of the evening.

With that said, Jay White's theme hits and out comes the Bullet Club Gold leader. He makes his way down and settles inside the squared circle for our third and final Continental Classic Tournament bout of the evening. His theme music dies down and he awaits the arrival of his opposition.

Out comes the tourney points leader, tied with Swerve Strickland after tonight, the one-and-only Blackpool Combat Club leader Jon Moxley. "Wild Thing" plays as the Oklahoma City crowd goes wild and the BCC top dog makes his custom entrance through the fans. He settles in the ring, his music dies down and the bell sounds.

As soon as the bell sounds to get this one started, we see "Switchblade" White immediately rolls out of the ring and out to the floor to avoid Mox. The fans boo. He eventually comes back in and while talking trash to Mox, Mox double leg dives him down to the mat and starts working on his trademark choke. White escapes but Mox elbows the hell out of him.

Mox continues to dominate the action until finally White takes over on the floor. As the Bullet Club Gold leader continues to work over the Blackpool Combat Club leader at ringside, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as our final bout of this week's "Holiday Bash" themed episode of AEW Dynamite continues.

When we return, we see White holding Mox in a unique submission in the middle of the ring. Mox eventually rakes the eyes of White while stuck in the hold to free himself. White continue to beat Mox down afterwards. We see Mox fight back and hit White with everything but the kitchen sink, but time and time again he can't keep him down for the three count.

White fights back and takes over control of the offense again with a sleeper-suplex and then some more high spots for a close near falls of his own. The fans are coming to life in the background in the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City as Excalibur reminds us on commentary about the special extra five minute overrun scheduled for tonight's show.

Mox hits a big Stomp on White that sends him face-first into the mat with authority. "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts informs us over the house mic that 15 minutes have gone by and five minutes remain. Seconds later, White manages to finish Mox off for the victory after connecting with the Bladerunner.

The Gold League Finals will be a three-way match pitting Swerve Strickland vs. Jon Moxley vs. Jay White. Excalibur runs down the updated Continental Classic standings for the Blue League and the Gold League one more time.

Swerve comes out and we see he, White and Mox staring each other down as the commentators hype their three-way showdown next week. White attacks Mox from behind, clipping the back of his knee to further injure it ahead of the three-way next week. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Jay White