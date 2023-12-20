TNA Reveals Knockouts Ultimate-X Match for Hard To Kill Pay-Per-View

TNA's Hard To Kill Pay-Per-View Elevates with Addition of Second-Ever Knockouts Ultimate-X Match

TNA has just elevated the excitement for their upcoming Hard To Kill pay-per-view by confirming a major addition. Announced via their social media channels, the event will feature the second-ever Knockouts Ultimate-X match. This high-stakes matchup is set to take place on January 13th at the Palms Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The updated lineup for Hard To Kill is as follows:

- TNA World Championship Match: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Moose



- TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Trinity (c) vs. Jordynne Grace



- TNA X-Division Championship Match: Chris Sabin (c) vs. KUSHIDA vs. El Hijo del Vikingo



- Knockouts Ultimate-X Match: Participants to be announced