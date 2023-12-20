WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Unveils Contenders for NXT Year-End Awards

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 20, 2023

WWE has unveiled the contenders for its prestigious Year-End Awards, showcasing categories such as the best match, top male and female superstars, leading tag team, and the most memorable moment of the year. Fans are invited to cast their votes on the WWE website. Below is the complete list of this year's nominees.

Nominees for NXT Match of The Year:

Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline

Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov at No Mercy

Ilja Dragunov vs. Dijak at Battleground

Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton at No Mercy

Axiom vs. Tyler Bate in the Global Heritage Invitational

Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller

Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Bron Breakker

Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport

JD McDonagh vs. Dragon Lee

Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James at Halloween Havoc

Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp

Nominees for NXT Moment of The Year:

Roxanne Perez's collapse post-victory over Meiko Satomura

Bron Breakker's steel steps assault on Von Wagner

Fallon Henley's Tiffany Stratton impersonation

The #FreeTonyD campaign

Mystery attack on Trick Williams

Lash Legend's takedown of Otis

Dominik Mysterio ending Wes Lee’s North American Title streak

Jacy Jayne's door-slam on Gigi Dolin

Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes' wall-breaking spear

The Undertaker's NXT appearance

Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin's office demolition at Shawn Michaels' office

Nominees for NXT Male Superstar of The Year:

Ilja Dragunov

Carmelo Hayes

Trick Williams

Bron Breakker

Wes Lee

Dijak

Dragon Lee

Baron Corbin

Nathan Frazer

Axiom

Nominees for NXT Female Superstar of The Year:

Roxanne Perez

Tiffany Stratton

Thea Hail

Kiana James

Lyra Valkyria

Gigi Dolin

Jacy Jayne

Fallon Henley

Ivy Nile

Kelani Jordan

Nominees for NXT Tag Team of The Year:

The Creed Brothers

Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

Gallus

Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance


Tags: #wwe #nxt

