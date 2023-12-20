WWE Unveils Contenders for NXT Year-End Awards

WWE has unveiled the contenders for its prestigious Year-End Awards, showcasing categories such as the best match, top male and female superstars, leading tag team, and the most memorable moment of the year. Fans are invited to cast their votes on the WWE website. Below is the complete list of this year's nominees.
Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline
Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov at No Mercy
Ilja Dragunov vs. Dijak at Battleground
Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton at No Mercy
Axiom vs. Tyler Bate in the Global Heritage Invitational
Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller
Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Bron Breakker
Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport
JD McDonagh vs. Dragon Lee
Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James at Halloween Havoc
Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp
Nominees for NXT Moment of The Year:
Roxanne Perez's collapse post-victory over Meiko Satomura
Bron Breakker's steel steps assault on Von Wagner
Fallon Henley's Tiffany Stratton impersonation
The #FreeTonyD campaign
Mystery attack on Trick Williams
Lash Legend's takedown of Otis
Dominik Mysterio ending Wes Lee’s North American Title streak
Jacy Jayne's door-slam on Gigi Dolin
Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes' wall-breaking spear
The Undertaker's NXT appearance
Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin's office demolition at Shawn Michaels' office
Ilja Dragunov
Carmelo Hayes
Trick Williams
Bron Breakker
Wes Lee
Dijak
Dragon Lee
Baron Corbin
Nathan Frazer
Axiom
Roxanne Perez
Tiffany Stratton
Thea Hail
Kiana James
Lyra Valkyria
Gigi Dolin
Jacy Jayne
Fallon Henley
Ivy Nile
Kelani Jordan
The Creed Brothers
Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo
Gallus
Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen
Hank Walker and Tank Ledger
Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn
Kayden Carter and Katana Chance
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com