Jim Ross Set for Comeback on Tonight's Episode of AEW Dynamite

Jim Ross is set to make an appearance at AEW Dynamite's special Holiday Bash episode, taking place tonight at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK. Residing in nearby Norman, OK, Ross's presence is a much-anticipated addition to the event.

The announcement was made by Tony Schiavone during the AEW Control Center segment. Ross, who has been on a break due to health concerns while still hosting his weekly podcast, is returning to a warm holiday welcome.

Schiavone excitedly shared, “We’re thrilled to have JR back with us tonight in Oklahoma City for some fantastic wrestling action and our Holiday Bash celebration. Join us for the Continental Classic and more, as we also support Toys for Tots.”

The lineup for tonight's Continental Classic Gold League at Dynamite features high-stakes matches, including Jon Moxley vs. Jay White, Swerve Strickland vs. Rush, and Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal.

Additionally, the show will feature segments with AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF and Samoa Joe, building up to their Worlds End PPV showdown. Plus, the Saraya vs. Riho match will determine who gets a shot at the AEW Women's Championship at Worlds End.