Samoa Joe Reveals Timeline for Retirement

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 19, 2023

AEW World Champion MJF is set to defend his title against Samoa Joe at the 2023 Worlds End PPV. In a conversation with Adrian Hernandez, Joe shared his thoughts on his potential retirement from wrestling.

Joe reflected on his journey, especially after recovering from a concussion. "I’ve been really, really fortunate. When I came off the concussion, I took two years off to really get everything back into order, and in that time too, just in the recovery process, really changed a lot around in my training and changed a lot of things around that have benefited me to a great amount health-wise.

He remains optimistic about his future in the ring. "I feel good right now. As far as where the train will end, I’ll let it play out a little bit more. But I will say this, I definitely have more than a handful of good years left in me. Beyond that, I’m excited…if we are gonna out, we’re gonna go out with a bang. So it’ll be interesting to see how these next few years play out.”

Source: twitter.com
