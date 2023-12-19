Matt Cardona Says 'Zack Ryder Is Dead'

In a candid interview with Chris Van Vliet on "Insight," professional wrestler Matt Cardona shared his thoughts on various aspects of his career, including his decision not to rejoin WWE last year. Cardona, known for his time in WWE as Zack Ryder, discussed his journey and future aspirations in the wrestling world.

Cardona Reflects on Rejecting WWE Offer in 2019

Matt Cardona revealed his inner conflict regarding a contract offer from WWE in 2019, stating, “I didn’t take the deal because I wasn’t sure if I wanted to stay or go. It weighed on me every single day. Like what am I going to do? Am I going to stay? Am I going to go? And ultimately, the decision was made for me, thank God. Because I didn’t know what I wanted to do. I knew I didn’t want to just be a guy on the roster. Even now. Like I don’t want to go to WWE or AEW and just be a guy on the roster. Been there done that. And if someone is doing that, or wants that then fine. I’m not saying that’s right or wrong. It’s just not right for me.”

On Being Overlooked for WWE Return

Cardona expressed his surprise at not being called back to WWE last year, especially as many previously released wrestlers, including his wife Chelsea Green, were rehired. He commented, “I mean, I’ll be honest when all those people got rehired, I was thinking, not me? The guy who has been doing everything? What was the prerequisite to getting re-signed, not doing anything? Besides like Chelsea and like The Good Brothers, and a handful of others, most people didn’t do anything. But that’s fine. Everyone has a different path, a different story. Do you have a chip on my shoulder about that? I wouldn’t say a chip, like a little crumb. But listen, this isn’t about proving people wrong. It’s about proving myself right. My fans right. If I can convert some doubters and get some new fans along the way, so be it. You know, but I can’t have this goal of being the absolute best with like negativity driving it, if that makes sense.”

Cardona on His Current Career and Moving Beyond Zack Ryder

Discussing his current career trajectory and the end of his Zack Ryder persona, Cardona said, “I say this all the time. This isn’t my Honky Tonk Man run. I wasn’t going to just tour the indies with the headband, the glasses, Woo Woo Woo. This is like my reinvention. This is my Hollywood Hogan run. If anything. But I knew I needed to change I knew like Zack. Listen. so, so grateful for WWE. For Zack Ryder. That was my dream. I lived it. Highest of highs lowest of lows. I’m forever grateful for that time. It set me up for who I am today. But it’s over. Zack Ryder is dead. And if I ever want to go back to WWE if it was up to me, it’d be as Matt Cardona.”