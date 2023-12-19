AEW Collision Sees Slight Rise in Viewership and Ratings Amidst NFL Competition

Wrestlenomics recently released the latest ratings and viewership figures for AEW Collision's live broadcast last Saturday. The episode experienced a marginal increase in both ratings and viewership compared to previous weeks.

The live edition of AEW Collision on Saturday attracted an average of 457,000 viewers, marking a slight uptick from the 455,000 viewers on December 9. This number also represents a small increase from the 451,000 viewers who tuned in for the December 2 broadcast.

In the crucial P18-49 demographic, the ratings showed a similar upward trend. The live broadcast on TNT garnered a 0.15 average rating, a notch above the 0.14 rating of the previous week and the same rating recorded on December 2.

Competing against NFL game coverage on the same day, AEW Collision highlighted the ongoing Continental Classic tournament. The main event featured Bryan Danielson securing a victory over Brody King.